Advertisement

Dangerous form of Fentanyl cause of two overdose deaths in Kennebec County

By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a more deadly form of fentanyl is the cause of two recent overdose deaths in Kennebec County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s called “Purple Fentanyl.”

It is more potent and more likely to cause injury or death.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to reach out for help if they know someone with addiction issues.

The Narcotics Anonymous help line is 1-800-498-1844.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash

Latest News

Canada gives final OK for hydropower transmission project
Virginia Slicer
Police issue Silver Alert for Oxford woman
After more than a year of being told to stay home - are people ready to go back - more...
Ready to leave the living room and return to the movies?
Ready to return?
Ready to return to a movie theater?