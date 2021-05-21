Dangerous form of Fentanyl cause of two overdose deaths in Kennebec County

Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a more deadly form of fentanyl is the cause of two recent overdose deaths in Kennebec County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s called “Purple Fentanyl.”

It is more potent and more likely to cause injury or death.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to reach out for help if they know someone with addiction issues.

The Narcotics Anonymous help line is 1-800-498-1844.

