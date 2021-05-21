Advertisement

Collins responds to FBI investigation on campaign donor

TV5 spoke to Collins Friday about the investigation.
Senator Collins (R-ME)(GRAYDC)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We learned this week the FBI is investigating a defense contractor with an office in Maine for giving illegal donations to support senator Susan Collins’ 2020 re-election campaign.

According to an f-b-i search warrant, the c-e-o of Nava-Tek, Martin Kao, gave a pro-collins “Super PAC” a $150,000 contribution through a front group.

Government contractors are prohibited from making campaign contributions.

TV5 spoke to Collins Friday about the investigation.

”First, I think it’s very clear that people understand that this is not an investigation of my campaign, nor of me. It’s an investigation of one donor out of 100,000 donors that I have. Obviously, we had no way of knowing that what has been alleged was happening, but he was apparently funneling money through others. But, the investigation is of him, not of Collins for Senator.”

The warrant does not accuse Collins or her reelection campaign of any wrongdoing.

