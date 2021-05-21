Collins on Republican push for bipartisan commission to investigate Capital insurrection

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Republican congressional leaders are pushing for a more bipartisan investigation into the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

We spoke to Senator Susan Collins about it Friday.

Wednesday, the House voted to create an independent commission supporters say is critical to finding out what happened that day.

Friday, Collins told TV5 she supports having a commission to review the lead up to the events that day, how we could be better prepared, and what lessons should be learned.

She stressed the importance of having the commission be completely bipartisan and independent.

Senator Susan Collins, said,” So that its findings and recommendations will be accepted. For that reason, it should be modeled completely on the Commission created after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. That was the idea. So, just yesterday I talked to the Democratic Speaker of the House about altering the bill to make sure that staff is hired either completely jointly or that there’s an equal number of staff for the Democratic Chairman and the Republican Vice-Chair. Actually, I hope they’ll be co-chairs because that’s what it should be.”

Collins says Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed receptive to the idea and hopes the commission will be up and running soon.

