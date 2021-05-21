Clouds Increase Tonight. chance Of Showers & Storms This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds expected to increase through the evening with a few showers possible as a disturbance moves ESE. Thanks to the cloud cover, lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Some patchy fog will be possible for coastal locations Saturday morning. For Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds. A cold front will move from NW to SE by the mid to late afternoon and with bring a chance of some scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Highs will range from the 60s for coastal areas to the low 80s inland. A Small Craft Advisory is in place for Saturday as seas are expected to be around 4-7′. By Sunday, there will be a bit more sunshine during the morning. This will lead to a destabilizing atmosphere and that coupled with a cold front and dew points climbing into the low 60s (increasing humidity) will produce a few strong to potentially severe storms through early to midafternoon. Sunday will have the better chance of storms. Highs will be warmer in the 70s and low 80s. High pressure moves in for Monday bringing a quiet start to the week, but an area of low pressure to our north will bring increasing chances of showers especially by Wednesday and breezy conditions Tuesday through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers possible for areas north and east of Bangor. Lows in the 40s & 50s. South wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog & clouds to start the day off. A cold front will move through by late day bringing a widely scattered chance of a shower & an isolated t-storm. Highs in the 70s & 80s inland & close to 60° coast. SSW wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: A second cold front moves through with showers & storms in the forecast by early afternoon. A few of these storms will have the potential of being strong to severe. It will also be more humid as dew points climb. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: High pressure builds in bringing sunny skies. Highs will be mainly in the 60s & low 70s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds as a low moves to our north. Highs in the 60s & 70s with breezy winds.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.