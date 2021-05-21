Advertisement

Ceremony held to honor first responders

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A ceremony was held in Augusta on Friday to honor first responders across the state.

Gov. Mills has declared EMS week in Maine.

It’s dedicated to honor frontline workers who save lives every day.

This year’s theme is “This is EMS: Caring for our Communities.”

Officials say all emergency medical dispatchers, EMS clinicians, doctors, nurses, and drivers deserve recognition.

“I think everyone appreciates being recognized for the hard job that they’re doing,” Wiscasset Ambulance Chief Erin Bean said, “This is where we like to take a break and say, hey, look they are noticing us. So we appreciate everybody paying attention and saying EMS is a real career and people are really doing this hard job.”

Out of the 5,500 EMS clinicians and emergency dispatchers in Maine, 88 contracted OVID-19 over the past year.

There were no COVID-19 related deaths among them.

