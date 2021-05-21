CBD shop owner addresses issues of CBD false claims

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - False claims of CBD products as treatments or cures for Alzheimer’s have been spreading after recent research from two universities.

McGill University in Montreal and Augusta University in Georgia are the leading research bases in CBD health benefits.

After researching proteins within lab mice, there is promising research that some CBD strains could become treatments for Alzheimer’s, but more work needs to be done.

One local CBD shop says be on the lookout for companies touting their product as a treatment.

“It’s highly unethical for any CBD company to be recommending their CBD product for Alzheimer’s and using Alzheimer’s claims,” Heather Florio, CEO of Desert Harvest, said.

Articles on the latest research of CBD are posted to Desert Harvest’s website.

You can visit them at desertharvest.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.