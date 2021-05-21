Advertisement

Canada gives final OK for hydropower transmission project

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) - The Canadian government has given final approval necessary for a power line to serve as a conduit for hydropower to reach New England.

The Canada Energy Regulator issued a permit Thursday allowing work north of the border that’s necessary for the New England Clean Energy Connect.

The $1 billion project aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

The project already has all necessary approvals in the U.S., and construction is underway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash

Latest News

Virginia Slicer
Police issue Silver Alert for Oxford woman
Dangerous form of Fentanyl cause of two overdose deaths in Kennebec County
After more than a year of being told to stay home - are people ready to go back - more...
Ready to leave the living room and return to the movies?
Ready to return?
Ready to return to a movie theater?