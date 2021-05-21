Advertisement

Brewer softball bests Hamden 6-4 Thursday night

Mia Cathan singled one to right-center, scoring two, and Brewer would go up 5-3 in the 6th.
Brewer beats Hamden 6-4
Brewer beats Hamden 6-4(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -Hampden led Brewer 3-2 in the 3rd inning.

Brewer threatened in the top of the 6th.

Hannah Reed who was on third base came sliding across the plate and would tie this one up at 3 after a pitch couldn’t be handled by the catcher.

A few batters later, Mia Cathan singled one to right-center, scoring two, and Brewer would go up 5-3.

Brewer added another run later in the game, as they went on to win 6-4.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash
Flaherty admitted to concealing this information from SSA, fearing his benefits would have...
Waldoboro man heavily fined for SS fraud

Latest News

Husson, SUNY Cobleskill split first 2 games off NAC Championship on Thursday
Husson splits Thursday NAC Championship Series doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill, series finale Friday
Hampden defeats Brewer 1-0
Pitchers duel in Hampden as Broncos defeat Brewer 1-0
Orono's Coutts takes next step toward "the show", called up to single-A
Orono’s Coutts takes next step toward “the show”, called up to single-A
Husson baseball hopes to end decade long NCAA tournament drought this week
Husson baseball ready for NAC Championship, hopes to end decade long NCAA tournament drought