Brewer softball bests Hamden 6-4 Thursday night

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -Hampden led Brewer 3-2 in the 3rd inning.

Brewer threatened in the top of the 6th.

Hannah Reed who was on third base came sliding across the plate and would tie this one up at 3 after a pitch couldn’t be handled by the catcher.

A few batters later, Mia Cathan singled one to right-center, scoring two, and Brewer would go up 5-3.

Brewer added another run later in the game, as they went on to win 6-4.

