Brewer softball bests Hamden 6-4 Thursday night
Mia Cathan singled one to right-center, scoring two, and Brewer would go up 5-3 in the 6th.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -Hampden led Brewer 3-2 in the 3rd inning.
Brewer threatened in the top of the 6th.
Hannah Reed who was on third base came sliding across the plate and would tie this one up at 3 after a pitch couldn’t be handled by the catcher.
A few batters later, Mia Cathan singled one to right-center, scoring two, and Brewer would go up 5-3.
Brewer added another run later in the game, as they went on to win 6-4.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.