Advertisement

All Maine counties back to green status for school safety

The next update will be on June 4th
(Source: WAFF file)
(Source: WAFF file)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All counties have gone back to green, according to the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Androscoggin County was the only county in the yellow two weeks ago, but new case rates there have now gone down by more than 25 percent.

Their positivity rate is similar to other counties as well.

Over the last 30 days the new cases in school staff and students have gone down across the state.

The next update will be on June 4th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash

Latest News

Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants
As health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated, some say a Covid-19 booster...
Fauci says need for boosters will depend on variants
The Diocese of Portland is updating its pandemic protocols at all Catholic churches in Maine.
Diocese of Portland making updates to pandemic protocols for Maine churches