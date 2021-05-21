All Maine counties back to green status for school safety

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All counties have gone back to green, according to the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Androscoggin County was the only county in the yellow two weeks ago, but new case rates there have now gone down by more than 25 percent.

Their positivity rate is similar to other counties as well.

Over the last 30 days the new cases in school staff and students have gone down across the state.

The next update will be on June 4th.

