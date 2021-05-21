Advertisement

175 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

1 person in Hancock County, another in Androscoggin County died with virus according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded coronavirus cases continue to trend downward, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest information shows 175 new cases.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one in Hancock County and another in Androscoggin County.

That brings the total number of deaths to 818.

Total cases now stand at 66,704. Nearly 48,933 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

There are 38 patients in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases(WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 36 more cases- that’s the highest of all 16 counties.

Kennebec County comes in second with 24 new cases.

10 counties with just single digit increases.

Washington County showing no new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty

Latest News

Affected Lincoln residents no longer need to sanitize water by boiling it as of 7:30 Friday...
Lincoln boil water order lifted
CBD shop owner addresses issues of CBD false claims
CBD shop owner addresses issues of CBD false claims
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Maine State House at Augusta, Maine
Lawmakers vote to return to Maine State House