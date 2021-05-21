175 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded coronavirus cases continue to trend downward, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest information shows 175 new cases.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one in Hancock County and another in Androscoggin County.

That brings the total number of deaths to 818.

Total cases now stand at 66,704. Nearly 48,933 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

There are 38 patients in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 36 more cases- that’s the highest of all 16 counties.

Kennebec County comes in second with 24 new cases.

10 counties with just single digit increases.

Washington County showing no new cases.

