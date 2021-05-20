Advertisement

Waldoboro man heavily fined for SS fraud

Flaherty admitted to concealing this information from SSA, fearing his benefits would have stopped.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Waldoboro, Maine (WABI) - A Waldoboro man was ordered to pay more than 141-thousand dollars in restitution for Social Security fraud.

Wayne Flaherty,53, was also sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

From February 2012 through May of 2018, Flaherty received Supplemental Security income.

Flaherty did not notify SSA that he was receiving these payments at any point during the time he was receiving SSI payments, despite knowing he was required to report them.

At an interview with law enforcement agents, he admitted to concealing this information from SSA because he was afraid his benefits would have stopped.

