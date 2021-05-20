The Beautiful Weather Continues This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon. There will be a wide range in temperatures from coastal to inland areas due to a south/southeast wind off the ocean. Temperatures will be in the 70s near 80° inland this afternoon while coastal areas only reach the low to mid-60s(about 10 degrees colder than yesterday). There is a slight chance a disturbance passing to our north could trigger a shower this afternoon across the far north and western mountains otherwise a dry day is expected for much of the state. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the night tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s for overnight lows.

Another nice day Friday with high pressure hanging on. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s to near 80° inland and low to mid-60s along the coast. We’ll see a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across northern and western areas later in the day. A cold front will move through the state on Saturday bringing us showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, most numerous during the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s inland and near 60° along the coast. Another cold front is forecast to move in on Sunday giving us a chance for more showers and possibly some thunderstorms especially during the afternoon. Sunshine and pleasant weather will return for Monday.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 70°-80° inland, low to mid-60s coast. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 45°-55°. Light south wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day across northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, low to mid-60s along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, near 60° along the coast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

