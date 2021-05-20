Advertisement

Sunshine & Warm Today, Cooler Along the Coast

By Todd Simcox
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east/southeast and bring us another beautiful day today with partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a wider range in temperatures though from south to north across the state as a south/southeast wind off the ocean will keep things quite a bit cooler for coastal locales. Today’s highs will reach the 70s to near 80° inland but only low to maybe some mid-60s (possibly some upper 50s) along the coast due to the sea breeze. There is a slight chance a disturbance passing to our north could trigger a shower this afternoon across the far north and western mountains otherwise a dry day is expected for much of the state. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the night tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s for overnight lows.

Another nice day Friday with high pressure hanging on. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s to near 80° inland and low to mid-60s along the coast. We’ll see a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across northern and western areas later in the day. A cold front will move through the state on Saturday bringing us showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, most numerous during the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s inland and near 60° along the coast. Another cold front is forecast to move in on Sunday giving us a chance for more showers and possibly some thunderstorms especially during the afternoon. Sunshine and pleasant weather will return for Monday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 70°-80° inland, low to mid-60s coast. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 45°-55°. Light south wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day across northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, low to mid-60s along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s inland, near 60° along the coast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Warrant claims defense contractor illegal donated to campaign & Super PAC.
FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Another Nice Day Today. Increasing Rain Chances This Weekend
Mostly Sunny Skies Again Tomorrow
First Alert Weather
Lots of Sunshine, Highs In The 70s This Afternoon
First Alert Weather
Sunshine & Pleasant Today