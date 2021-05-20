Advertisement

Should tourism season be a coronavirus concern?

The head of the Maine CDC doesn’t think so.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s tourism season appears to be on the cusp of kicking into high gear.

Should that be a cause for concern over the potential spreading of the coronavirus?

The head of the Maine CDC doesn’t think so.

Starting next week, many of the state’s COVID-19 distancing and capacity restrictions will be lifted allowing people to return, in many ways, to how things used to be.

Dr. Nirav Shah says based on the state of the state last year, Maine is much better prepared in 2021.

“What gives me hope, at least, is the experience that we had last summer,” said Shah. “We had 0% of the population vaccinated and only a small percentage of the state who had natural immunity on board. A much different epidemiological picture and even then, even with that much different epidemiological picture, we had a successful season.”

Adding another potential layer of protection, the state will also be offering all Maine schools the opportunity to host vaccine clinics for eligible students before they are dismissed for the summer.

