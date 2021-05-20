Senators want to make pandemic telehealth changes permanent

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s senators are joining a push to make the use of telehealth easier as the country moves beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the use of telehealth among Medicare beneficiaries increased dramatically during the pandemic.

They want to expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare and make COVID-19 telehealth flexibilities permanent.

The senators are supporting a proposal called the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act of 2021.

Also Wednesday, Maine officials said the number of daily coronavirus cases continued to trend down.

