Scarborough Downs mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close Thursday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHealth’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Scarborough Downs will officially close on Thursday.

The closure, which was announced earlier this month, is part of a shift in MaineHealth’s vaccination strategy to focus on younger adults and adolescents who make up the bulk of unvaccinated people in southern Maine.

MaineHealth said that since opening in February, more than 87,000 Mainers have been vaccinated at the Scarborough Downs site, which is about 6.6% of all vaccinations in Maine.

MaineHealth is planning to hold a ceremony to thank the employees and volunteers who helped operate the clinic over the past three months.

