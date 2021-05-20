Ready to go back to the movies?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After more than a year of staying at home and streaming everything from our living room - have people changed?

Consider a trip to the movies.

Is that comfort and convenience of watching at home going to be the end of what has been a huge part of our culture for decades.

TV5 went out searching for answers.

We spoke with local experts about the future of movie watching - but before we figure out where we are going, we’ll begin with how we got here.

“I think like everybody we thought this is surreal a couple of months and it will all get worked out, obviously that didn’t happen,” said Scott Warren, who manages the Bangor Mall Cinemas.

He says of all the businesses that were hit hard by COVID-19 they were near the top.

“We closed down for roughly 3 months. We reopened in July. It was a slow come back. We have decent weekend but the studios just weren’t releasing the movies which is understandable. They are looking to make their money as well.”

Last summer the major studios weren’t putting out anything new.

So, they got creative and the drive-in here, well it offered a lifeline.

“It was really unique because we ended up being a place that people could hold functions, the people had no clue, they had no opportunity indoors, couldn’t be near each other so the drive-in was an avenue for them to be able to still have some kind of graduation grouping,” recalled Warren. “We had dance studios they did those a lot. It would create Blu-ray discs and we could throw show it through our projector. A lot of those, two or three high school graduations.”

“I mean last summer things just went crazy as far as the economy goes and since then we’ve been gradually coming back, but we’re still not there,” said Philip Trostel, a professor of economics at the University of Maine

“We are in uncharted territory here,” he said. “We’ve never seen this type of event happen in our lifetimes so we’re speculating here. Sure, some people will realize I don’t really need to spend that money the movie theater, especially if I bought a new home in entertainment center, but on the other hand you’re going to have to have a really nice home entertainment center to have the same experience as going to the movie theater. I would be surprised if it doesn’t bounce back.”

He thinks that bounce back could be spurred on by a few different factors..

“A lot of macroeconomists have speculated that there’s a fair amount of pent-up demand,” explained Trostel. “I know personally that I have spent less during the pandemic simply because I don’t have the same options as I had before, so, I have ended up saving more than usual. Which isn’t a bad thing, but I didn’t really want to be saving as much as I have been. I’d rather live my life.”

“I think people want to come back,” said Warren. “As you and I were just talking you have a movie like Godzilla and Kong that just came out. You’ve got to see that on the big screen with the big sound. That experience is just there. It just can’t be duplicated in my opinion in your home.”

“I don’t think human nature has really changed,” added Trostel. “We are social creatures. I think we’re going to want to do the things that we used to do.”

Coming up on Friday night we’ll track down some of those social creatures to find out if they are ready to go back... and take a look at what our experts think the road ahead looks like.

