Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty

By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - One of the owners of a now defunct contracting company in the Midcoast pleaded not guilty today to stealing thousands and thousands of dollars from customers.

56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.

Stewart and his wife, Elizabeth, are the former owners of Castle Builders in Union.

He’s accused of stealing more than $400,000 from more than 50 customers.

Stewart now lives in South Carolina and made his court appearance this morning over Zoom.

He and his attorney have agreed upon the originally proposed bail conditions of $50,000.

He also cannot leave the state of South Carolina except to make in-person court appearances in Maine.

Stewart’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22nd.

