Multiple people left without a home after early morning apartment fire Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an apartment fire early Thursday morning in Bangor has left multiple people without a home.

Fire officials responded to the fire on Charles Street shortly after 1 a.m.

One tenant says they woke up to the sounds of someone yelling before noticing a corner of the building engulfed in flames.

The building had six apartment units.

There were no injuries but the building was heavily damaged.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to figure out what started it.

The Red Cross is helping the tenants, too.

