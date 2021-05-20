Advertisement

Multiple people left without a home after early morning apartment fire Thursday

One tenant says they woke up to the sounds of someone yelling before noticing a corner of the...
One tenant says they woke up to the sounds of someone yelling before noticing a corner of the building engulfed in flames.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an apartment fire early Thursday morning in Bangor has left multiple people without a home.

Fire officials responded to the fire on Charles Street shortly after 1 a.m.

One tenant says they woke up to the sounds of someone yelling before noticing a corner of the building engulfed in flames.

The building had six apartment units.

There were no injuries but the building was heavily damaged.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to figure out what started it.

The Red Cross is helping the tenants, too.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash
Catalytic converter theft on the rise in Maine

Latest News

56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Ready to return?
Back to the Movies?
Maine’s tourism season appears to be on the cusp of kicking into high gear. Should that be a...
Should tourism season be a coronavirus concern?
Getting through to the unvaccinated.
How to get through to the unvaccinated