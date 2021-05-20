Maine unemployment claims near pandemic low

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor is reinstating traditional work search requirements this weekend. Starting Sunday, Mainers on unemployment will have to actively look for jobs and accept positions they qualify for.

The MDOL relaxed those standards last spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maine is experiencing some of its lowest jobless levels since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor reports roughly 1,200 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were filed last week. That’s the lowest number in more than eight months.

About 11,700 continued claims for state aid were filed. Maine has only seen one week during the pandemic that weekly certifications were lower.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending May 15th (WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.