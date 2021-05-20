Advertisement

Maine unemployment claims near pandemic low

Work search requirements set to tighten Sunday
Maine's jobless levels for the week ending May 15th, 2021 are among the lowest since the...
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor is reinstating traditional work search requirements this weekend. Starting Sunday, Mainers on unemployment will have to actively look for jobs and accept positions they qualify for.

The MDOL relaxed those standards last spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maine is experiencing some of its lowest jobless levels since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor reports roughly 1,200 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were filed last week. That’s the lowest number in more than eight months.

About 11,700 continued claims for state aid were filed. Maine has only seen one week during the pandemic that weekly certifications were lower.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending May 15th
Maine unemployment figures for week ending May 15th(WABI)

