Advertisement

Maine baseball need wins to make the playoffs, Sinacola happy to set program strikeout record

Doubleheaders with Albany Friday and Saturday at noon.
Maine baseball need wins to make the playoffs, Sinacola happy to set program strikeout record
Maine baseball need wins to make the playoffs, Sinacola happy to set program strikeout record
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball is also looking to earn a playoff spot this weekend. They need to win 3 of 4 games from Albany to solidify their chances. Ace Nick Sinacola is hoping to be one of the arms to get them there. He broke Larry Thomas’ program record for strikeouts in a season in his last start.

“It’s very cool. I was fortunate enough to get a video message from Larry Thomas and talk to him on the phone personally. He was a great guy and a really good conversation. He gave me really good insight,” says UMaine junior pitcher Nick Sinacola, “It couldn’t be done without my catcher Turenne and everybody playing behind me. It’s just been a really good year for everybody combined.”

Maine and Albany play doubleheaders Friday and Saturday starting at noon on both days.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

UMaine field hockey's Davis named to NFHCA Senior Team
UMaine field hockey’s Davis named to NFHCA Senior Team
Camden Hills grad. Anderson helps FSU to first NCAA Regional title
Camden Hills grad. Anderson helps FSU to first NCAA Regional title
PBR confirms CIC announcement of July Bangor event, tickets on sale Friday
PBR confirms CIC announcement of July Bangor event, tickets on sale Friday
UMaine coaches named NFHCA regional coaching staff of the year
UMaine coaches named NFHCA regional coaching staff of the year