Maine baseball need wins to make the playoffs, Sinacola happy to set program strikeout record

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball is also looking to earn a playoff spot this weekend. They need to win 3 of 4 games from Albany to solidify their chances. Ace Nick Sinacola is hoping to be one of the arms to get them there. He broke Larry Thomas’ program record for strikeouts in a season in his last start.

“It’s very cool. I was fortunate enough to get a video message from Larry Thomas and talk to him on the phone personally. He was a great guy and a really good conversation. He gave me really good insight,” says UMaine junior pitcher Nick Sinacola, “It couldn’t be done without my catcher Turenne and everybody playing behind me. It’s just been a really good year for everybody combined.”

Maine and Albany play doubleheaders Friday and Saturday starting at noon on both days.

