Husson baseball ready for NAC Championship, hopes to end decade long NCAA tournament drought

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson baseball opens the North Atlantic Conference championship best of three series on Thursday. With two wins against SUNY Cobleskill, the Eagles would reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

“Beginning of the year that was our goal,” says Husson senior David LeBlanc, “To finish it out, and get the whole NAC Championship.”

“Even last year, with the COVID pandemic, this was our goal to go get a NAC championship,” says Bangor graduate and Husson senior pitcher Jesse Colford, “We are two games away so it’s very exciting.”

The Eagles have won two NAC titles since 2013. But neither earned them an automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament. They do however have NCAA tournament experience on the roster. They made it when coach Chris Morris was a junior.

“You’ve done things the right way. You’ve played good baseball all year and I really think we are playing our best baseball this time of year right now,” says Husson head coach Chris Morris, “We really peaked during the last couple of weeks and we just got a lot of energy around the Winkin Complex.”

Coach Morris tells us they can have up to 1500 fans for the games for the NAC championship this week and he hopes to fill them all up. It will be a real home-field advantage if they do.

“That’s huge. Home-field advantage is always awesome on the turf,” says Ellsworth graduate and Husson freshman Jackson Curtis, “We got a few fans behind us. It’ll be good for us.”

“Do not have to get on a bus go drive somewhere and you know that takes a toll so home-field advantage is for sure a real thing,” says LeBlanc.

The Eagles are playing great ball and are 15 and 5 at home this season. They feel they can carry over success from last week’s semifinal sweep against Thomas.

“Yeah we’ve been putting in a lot of work lately,” says Curtis, “Getting here early, hitting a lot.”

“Boys are hitting,” says LeBlanc, “I don’t even think we’ve hit our best but we’ve been hot.”

“Just riding the momentum. Really just feeding off each other,” says Colford, “Baseball without school is a lot better too. So, it’s a lot more relaxing. We’re getting after it.”

