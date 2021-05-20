How to get through to the unvaccinated

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest vaccination numbers for Maine show the number of those eligible getting their shots approaching 60%.

That leaves 40% of Mainers that could get the vaccine that haven’t.

Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC acknowledges that if after more than a year for briefings broadcast over the state that sector of the state isn’t receptive to the message of the vaccine being safe coming from him, or Governor MIlls - it probably won’t get through.

Recent studies have shown there is someone that could move the needle for those people.

“You know I want to hear it from my doctor,” Shah explained. “I want to hear it from my doctor or a doctor here in Maine to tell me that this vaccine is the right choice for me or the right choice for my kids. We started working a lot more deliberately with doctors and Maine to ask them to reach out to their patients and give them that message.”

Shah also suggests that another way to get someone to change their mind about the vaccine would be having it come from a family member who feels strongly.

