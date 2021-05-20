Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash
It happened on Wednesday morning at 10:30.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man from Houlton was killed after a crash on the I-95 in Dyer Brook.
Police say 68-year-old Michael Marshall was driving a dump truck when he lost control of the wheel.
Police say in their initial investigation, they believe the truck blew a tire causing it to go off the road and roll over into trees.
The crash is under investigation.
