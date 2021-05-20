Here’s how to get flamingos on a friend’s lawn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever seen a flamingo in Maine?

You‘d probably answer no, but check this out.

The plastic flamingos could pop up in towns like Hampden, Winterport, Newburgh, Bangor, Brewer, and Hermon.

It’s part of a fundraiser put on by the Hampden Academy Music Association.

People will place a flock of flamingos at the home of your choice for $20.

The flamingos will stay for two days and then be moved to another house.

The fundraiser helps send the Hampden Academy Jazz Band and Show Choir to Universal Studios in Florida next year.

“We’re going down there to perform and also to take part in musical educational courses and clinics. It’s something that only happens every four years so every student at Hampden Academy only has one opportunity to go. It’s very important that we get this done so that everybody has the experience of performing in a big way,” Hampden Academy’s Sammi Brooker, said.

They’re hoping to raise 100,00 by 2022.

There’s also something they’re calling “do not flock insurance policies.”

That means if you don’t want flamingos on your lawn organizers to say it’ll cost you a minimum donation of $30.

To learn more about the fundraiser and to put a flock of flamingos on someone you know’s yard, head to this website.

