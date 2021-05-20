Gov. Mills in Skowhegan promoting her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - Governor Mills continues to promote her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

Thursday, she toured the Maine Grains Grist Mill in Skowhegan to talk about how it would invest in farms and food processors.

The proposal includes $20-million to improve infrastructure and create jobs.

Mills says this is just one aspect of her plan to jump start economic recovery and achieve long-term economic growth.

“The Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan is our chance to take this federal money and ensure that our farms can grow food that is processed and distributed here in Maine to supply local businesses to feed local families, all of which is critical to our economy, and export out of state as well,” said Governor Janet Mills.

This is Governor Mills’ third stop across Maine to highlight her plan to dedicate more than one billion dollars in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

