Advertisement

Feds seize 68 big cats from ‘Tiger King Park’ in Oklahoma

In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, one of the tigers living at the Greater Wynnewood...
In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, one of the tigers living at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is pictured at the park in Wynnewood, Okla. The operator of the zoo Jeff Lowe, that was featured on "Tiger King," and his wife are willing to give up all their big cats to resolve a U.S. Justice Department civil complaint against them over animal care.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care.

The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. The couple has received numerous citations for failing to properly care for the animals following three inspections of the Tiger King Park in Thackerville since December 2020.

During a hearing last week, a judge found the couple in contempt for failing to comply with court orders to employ a qualified veterinarian and establish a program of veterinary care for the animals. Daniel Card, an attorney for the couple, told a federal judge that the Lowes “want out completely.”

“They don’t want to fight this anymore. They don’t want to do it,” Card told the judge.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid said in a statement that the DOJ is working to ensure the animals are sent to “responsible animal preserves where they can be safely maintained rather than exploited.”

Jeffrey Lowe was a central figure in “Tiger King” that featured a mullet-wearing zookeeper named Joe Exotic and became a cultural phenomenon last year. Joe Exotic, a pseudonym for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Texas for his 2020 conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash
Catalytic converter theft on the rise in Maine

Latest News

All-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace all-electric Lightning
Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery...
Ford unveils 2022 F-150 Lightning
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law
LIVE: Biden signs hate crimes bill