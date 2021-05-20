Disaster drill provides training for responders at Bangor International Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor International Airport was the scene of a simulated disaster Thursday as training for first responders, airport staff, and other organizations.

A passenger plane on fire at Bangor International Airport would be a real disaster.

Tony Caruso, Airport Director, says the simulated version is a close approximation. ”Everything from handling injured passengers, putting out a fire, having a subsequent fuel spill.”

Fortunately, the only casualties in Thursday’s training exercise were represented by inflatable stand-ins.

Local emergency and law enforcement agencies, the Air National Guard, airport staff, and several other organizations were all active participants. Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins says the training is excellent practice.

“I’m always a believer in our people, policies, and procedures, so putting them all together is always a good test.”

BIA Marketing and Business Development Manager Aimee Thibodeau says the drills are required by the FAA.

”We do one of these drills every three years. We simulate that there are passengers. We have the manifest that we have to keep track of. The Red Cross comes in, they help with reunification. We work with the airlines. It’s really so we’re all communicating.”

Aaron McIntire is the Regional Disaster Officer for the Red Cross, he says conducting training like this is what needs to happen for services to continue safely. ”I think it stands to all the behind the scenes work that goes into the operations that most people never see.”

The drill extends from the scene on the tarmac, to a triage area, to an emergency operations center, and out beyond the airport to local hospitals.

”Big role for us is our emergency medical services.” said Chief Higgins. “We provided a team that did triage and assessment and then worked with area partners to transport them to local hospitals.”

The drill didn’t impact any scheduled flights, and the training will be invaluable should a real disaster occur.

”There’s certainly things we can improve on.” said Caruso. “...Some things that we think we’ve done really well...but I can’t thank our partners enough for being able to participate in this really important exercise.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.