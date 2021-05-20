Crews responding to fatal crash in Augusta
Police tell us there are at least two fatalities with a possible third.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding to a fatal accident between a car and pedestrian on Cony Road and Eastern Avenue in Augusta.
We’re told the accident is under investigation at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
