Camden Hills grad. Anderson helps FSU to first NCAA Regional title

Advance to NCAA Championship
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Camden Hills graduate Cole Anderson and his Florida State teammates won the NCAA Regional Wednesday for the first time in program history. They advance to the NCAA Championship in Arizona at the end of this month. Cole finished tied for 15th at 4 under par. He was tied for 5th at the start of the round.

