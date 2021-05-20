Bucksport motorcycle safety school is staying busy getting Mainers on the road

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -Mastering a motorcycle is on the list of things people turned to during the pandemic.

With more motorcycles being purchased, more people need a license to drive them.

We stopped by a school in Bucksport that says they’re busy filling that need for Mainers all over the state.

”I’ve always wanted to.”

Jamie Mazola is just one of hundreds of people who are learning to ride a motorcycle this year.

“It’s exciting,” she said during her first day of classes. “And now that you know, I’m getting older, my kids are getting older, I feel like I can do it.”

David Kempton is one of Jamie’s riding coaches at A and J Motorcycle Safety School.

“I’ve seen a big increase to COVID and the pandemic,” he said.

Kempton believes a boom in motorcycle sales happened because of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a drastic increase in that,” he said adding, “A lot of people have been wanting to do this for years and just haven’t had the courage to do it, or didn’t really know a place where they could take it.”

Like Tory Porter who signed up on whim.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’m already getting a lot more comfortable with the bike,” said Porter.

Over the two days, students split their time between the classroom and the course. The motorcycle gear is all provided for them. They have to pass a written evaluation and the skills test to get their license, then they’re ready to hit the road.

“To see the light bulb go off and to see them actually grasp it is a very rewarding experience,” said Kempton.

With warmer weather and an increase in motorcyclists, they say everyone needs to be paying attention.

“Keeping their head and eyes up at all times, looking where they want to go. Following all laws, speed limits. And a lot of people are just getting back out on the motorcycles and just kind of relearning how to ride them, so just be patient and look out for us please,” he said.

If the inspiration hits you, Larry and David will be waiting.

“This course is genuinely designed for somebody that’s never ridden anything in their entire life. We focus on safety, but we try to have a very relaxed, fun environment.” said Kempton.

They offer several different courses including advanced and women-only courses.

