Behind-the-scenes look at K9 training with Maine State Police

Cpl. Robert Bowen from the Maine Department of Corrections and his K9 Kona, participate in a training exercise at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Thursday.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and the Department of Corrections are getting ready to welcome new members to their team - four-legged ones.

Three dogs and their handlers are in week nine of training at the State Police Canine School in Vassalboro.

On Thursday, we met K9 Lambeau and his handler Sergeant Adam Schmitt, as well as Trooper Andrew Levesque and K-9 Rico. They’re with Maine State Police.

Corporal Robert Bowen from the Maine Department of Corrections and K-9 Kona are training, too.

We went behind the scenes with them through different obstacles they need to be certified in.

“The things that we’re looking for an investigation, whether it be a loss person, or a criminal that has fled, or even just looking for a knife from a crime scene, if we can’t find it with our eyes then the dogs look for it with their noses,” explained Sergeant Scott Dalton, Principal K9 Trainer for Maine State Police. “Depending on the need from the state and that respective department, it could be a county or a sheriffs office, or a local police department that may want a police team and they’ll send them up to get trained.”

These officers and their dogs will graduate next month at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

From there they will start work in the real world in their respective agencies.

Click here to learn more about the Maine State Police K9 Unit.

