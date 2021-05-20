Advertisement

Bangor International Airport conducting emergency training Thursday

No interruptions to flights or air traffic planned
Bangor International Airport conducts Full Scale Emergency Exercise
Bangor International Airport conducts Full Scale Emergency Exercise(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor International Airport is conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. It is scheduled to run until 1:00 p.m.

A number of local emergency and local law enforcement agencies are also taking part.

BIA says this Full Scale Emergency Exercise is required by the FAA.

According to the airport, there is no plan to disrupt any scheduled flights or air traffic. However, officials want the public to be aware these exercises will be conducted in a realistic manner in an effort to prepare for a true emergency.

WABI TV5 will have complete coverage of today’s event tonight at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Warrant claims defense contractor illegal donated to campaign & Super PAC.
FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

Maine's jobless levels for the week ending May 15th, 2021 are among the lowest since the...
Maine unemployment claims near pandemic low
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
Scarborough Downs vaccination site will close Thursday
MaineHealth said that since opening in February, more than 87,000 Mainers have been vaccinated...
Scarborough Downs mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close Thursday