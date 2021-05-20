Bangor International Airport conducting emergency training Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor International Airport is conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. It is scheduled to run until 1:00 p.m.

A number of local emergency and local law enforcement agencies are also taking part.

BIA says this Full Scale Emergency Exercise is required by the FAA.

According to the airport, there is no plan to disrupt any scheduled flights or air traffic. However, officials want the public to be aware these exercises will be conducted in a realistic manner in an effort to prepare for a true emergency.

