Another Nice Day Friday. Changes For The Weekend.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure still remains in control, but continues to slowly move east. Mostly clear skies will remain for the rest of the evening. There is a weak disturbance pushing into the higher elevations to the west. This will produce a few scattered showers and some isolated t-storms. These will die down after sunset. A few clouds will move in overnight and most locations will have lows dropping down into the 40s & 50s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible into early tomorrow. For Friday, high pressure will slowly lose its grip, but still expect a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Highs away from the coast will once again be well into the 70s & low 80s. Coastal areas will remain a bit cooler due to the influence of the sea breeze. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s for coastal locations. The chance of a few showers & storms to the west by late Friday ahead of a cold front that will move through for the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have the chance of scattered showers & storms as a series of cold fronts move through. Saturday does look to be the wetter of the two days and highs will be in the 60s & low 70s. For Sunday, more widely scattered showers & storms for the afternoon with highs a bit warmer in the upper 60s to upper 70s. By Monday high pressure builds back into the region bringing a dry, sunny and warm start to the week.

TONIGHT: A few showers to the far west fizzling out. Partly cloudy with lows from 45-55°. Winds out of the SSE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a few late day showers or storms possible as a cold front moves in to the west. Highs in the 60s & 70s. South wind around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front continues to move through. Showers & t-storms possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s inland & close to 60° coast. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A second cold front moves through with showers & storms in the forecast. Not as widespread as Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer mainly in the 70s inland and 60s for the coast.

MONDAY: High pressure builds in bringing sunny skies. Highs will be mainly in the 60s & low 70s.

