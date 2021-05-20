9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 9 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to the latest report from the Maine CDC.

5 deaths come from Androscoggin County. Two people in Penobscot County died with the virus and one each in Hancock and York counties.

That brings the total number of deaths to 816.

There are 218 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

That bring total cases to 66,534 since the pandemic began.

48,817 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

41 patients are listed in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Penobscot County reporting 33 more cases.

Kennebec County with 32. 17 additional ones in Somerset County.

5 new cases each in Waldo and Hancock Counties.

Piscataquis showing 4 more cases.

Two new cases each in Knox and Washington Counties.

