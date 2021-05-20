Advertisement

9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine

41 patients in critical care, according to Maine CDC
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 9 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to the latest report from the Maine CDC.

5 deaths come from Androscoggin County. Two people in Penobscot County died with the virus and one each in Hancock and York counties.

That brings the total number of deaths to 816.

There are 218 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

That bring total cases to 66,534 since the pandemic began.

48,817 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

41 patients are listed in critical care. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases(WABI TV)

Penobscot County reporting 33 more cases.

Kennebec County with 32. 17 additional ones in Somerset County.

5 new cases each in Waldo and Hancock Counties.

Piscataquis showing 4 more cases.

Two new cases each in Knox and Washington Counties.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip
Warrant claims defense contractor illegal donated to campaign & Super PAC.
FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

Scarborough Downs vaccination site will close Thursday
MaineHealth said that since opening in February, more than 87,000 Mainers have been vaccinated...
Scarborough Downs mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close Thursday
Dean remains in jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bail.
Liberty man charged in stabbing incident refuses to appear in court
Flaherty admitted to concealing this information from SSA, fearing his benefits would have...
Waldoboro man heavily fined for SS fraud