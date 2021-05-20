$150,000 raised for Augusta skate park expansion in memory of fellow skater

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a young man from Augusta will live on with the expansion of a local skate park.

Last summer, Christopher Thompson, known in the Augusta area as an avid skater and artist with a big heart, died in a car accident at the age of 19.

A fundraiser was started in his honor to expand the Augusta Skate Park.

Over the course of a year, 150-thousand dollars was raised with the help of area businesses and community members.

The 22-hundred square foot expansion will include many features aimed at helping ease newer skaters into the sport.

Tobias Parkhurst is the committee chair for the skate park and knew Christopher well.

“The same way that our friend Chris always welcomed new kids to the skate park, we’re hoping to add some features that will be a little bit more accessible for the new kids that are starting to skate and the old guys that are in the twilight of our skateboarding.”

They expect to break ground on the expansion soon and have it completed before the end of the summer.

