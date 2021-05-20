Advertisement

$150,000 raised for Augusta skate park expansion in memory of fellow skater

Christopher Thompson passed away last summer
Memorial fund for Christopher Thompson raises $150,000
Memorial fund for Christopher Thompson raises $150,000(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a young man from Augusta will live on with the expansion of a local skate park.

Last summer, Christopher Thompson, known in the Augusta area as an avid skater and artist with a big heart, died in a car accident at the age of 19.

A fundraiser was started in his honor to expand the Augusta Skate Park.

Over the course of a year, 150-thousand dollars was raised with the help of area businesses and community members.

The 22-hundred square foot expansion will include many features aimed at helping ease newer skaters into the sport.

Tobias Parkhurst is the committee chair for the skate park and knew Christopher well.

“The same way that our friend Chris always welcomed new kids to the skate park, we’re hoping to add some features that will be a little bit more accessible for the new kids that are starting to skate and the old guys that are in the twilight of our skateboarding.”

They expect to break ground on the expansion soon and have it completed before the end of the summer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths
Communicating about who is vaccinated among your employees is easier then your customers.
Business owners have questions ahead of Monday’s change in mask mandate
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead
On April 23, servers at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast received a $1,000 tip from Maine Cater.
‘We were just shocked’: Belfast restaurant servers receive $1,000 tip

Latest News

BIA held a training exercise Thursday
Disaster drill provides training for responders at Bangor International Airport
Cpl. Robert Bowen from the Maine Department of Corrections and his K9 Kona, participate in a...
Behind-the-scenes look at K9 training with Maine State Police
Ready to return to the movies?
Ready to go back to the movies?
Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead