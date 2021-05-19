Water line break in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Some residents in Lincoln are without water Wednesday after a water line break on Taylor Street.

Mattanawcook Street and Tucker Ridge Road are also impacted by the break.

Water will be off until the main is repaired.

Lincoln Water District is advising when the water is turned back on residents must boil their water for at least five minutes before consuming until they lift the boil order.

