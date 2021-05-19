Advertisement

Visitors now welcomed at Northern Light Blue Hill, Maine Coast Hospitals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Visitors are now welcomed back to Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast Hospitals.

They haven’t been able to come inside since March of last year, thanks to the pandemic.

Hospital administrators determined it was safe to allow visitors back into the facilities because of the downward trend in community positivity rates...

Patients are now allowed one visitor per day between the hours of noon and 6pm for a maximum time of 2 hours...

Visitors must wear hospital grade masks regardless of vaccination status...

In some instances visitors will also be asked to leave if their visitation impacts delivery of care to a patient...

