UMaine coaches named NFHCA regional coaching staff of the year

National Award is announced June 15th
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Field Hockey Coaches Association announcing it’s regional honors this week. UMaine is recognized as the New England region coaching staff of the year.

Josette Babineau and Michelle Simpson helped guide the Black Bears through this strange COVID-19 fall. Played great all spring going 7-4 and made the playoffs. They did it all without one of the top players in the region, and maybe the country, Cass Mascarenhas out with injury. The NFHCA national coaching staff of the year award is announced June 15th.

They also found out Tuesday Stanford will not drop their field hockey program after all keeping them in America East.

