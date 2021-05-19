Thomas players, Husson coach garner NAC major yearly awards

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference announcing it’s yearly baseball awards. Thomas pitcher Dylan Copeland named pitcher of the year. He only gave up 2 runs in conference play. Terriers Aaron Young was rookie of the year. Husson’s head coach Chris Morris earned coach of the year. The Eagles host the NAC title series starting Thursday at noon. It’s a best of three series.

