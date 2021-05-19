Advertisement

Several PCHC patients fell victim to data breach

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Penobscot Community Health Care patients fell victim to a data breach earlier this year.

PCHC officials say in April they received a letter from a vendor, CaptureRx, that they had been breached.

The information that was compromised consisted of first and last names, dates of birth and prescription information.

Officials tell TV5 that they have contacted everyone that has been impacted.

PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer says that patient privacy is a top priority.

They will continue to work with CaptureRx, but are in the process of reviewing all of their vendor policies.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Marc Karun
Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in Bangor court
Hermon fire
Crews respond to Hermon fire

Latest News

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital
Visitors now welcomed at Northern Light Blue Hill, Maine Coast Hospitals
Boil Water
Water line break in Lincoln
The American Red Cross needs blood, especially as we head into the busy summer season.
American Red Cross in need of blood donations
Newly released coronavirus cases from the Maine CDC
206 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths