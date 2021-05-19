Several PCHC patients fell victim to data breach

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Penobscot Community Health Care patients fell victim to a data breach earlier this year.

PCHC officials say in April they received a letter from a vendor, CaptureRx, that they had been breached.

The information that was compromised consisted of first and last names, dates of birth and prescription information.

Officials tell TV5 that they have contacted everyone that has been impacted.

PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer says that patient privacy is a top priority.

They will continue to work with CaptureRx, but are in the process of reviewing all of their vendor policies.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.