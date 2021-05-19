Advertisement

Run of River among Somerset County award recipients

Run of River
Run of River(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Somerset County Commissioners gave several Central Maine organizations a major financial assist Wednesday.

Of the nearly $400,000 that was awarded, the largest check went to Main Street Skowhegan: $173,000 for the Run of River Whitewater Recreation Area.

The money will go toward the remaining costs of submitting environmental permit applications for the park and would be tourist attraction to regulatory agencies.

They are also giving checks to the following groups:

1) To award a grant to the Somerset County Humane Society/Shelter in the amount of $10K

2) To award a grant of $65K to the Valley Riders Snowmobile Club with $16,250.00 coming from the TIF and $48,750 coming from the Community Benefit Funds. In addition, another $65K from SEDC as a low interest loan for the purchase of a used groomer

3) To award the Bigelow Brewing Company $100K from the Community Benefit funds for the relocation and expansion to the new site located at 7 Island Avenue, Skowhegan.

4) To award the Run of the River Project $173K from the Community Benefit Funds for the licensing and permitting stage of the project.

5) To award a grant to Maine Plywood USA, LLC in Bingham in the amount of $50K in conjunction with SEDC’s loan approval of $100K with SEDC administering the loan portion on behalf of the County.

