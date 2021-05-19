Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.(Source: Peloton via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated May 18th
Maine CDC reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bomb squad on scene on Indian Island
UPDATE: Police investigating after suspicious package was left on Indian Island
Possible exposure to E. coli
Maine CDC Warns of Possible Exposure to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli
Marc Karun
Stetson man accused of killing Connecticut girl appears in Bangor court
Buxton standoff
Police looking for Buxton man after hours-long standoff

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’
"Loki" debuts June 9 on Disney+.
Hollywood Minute: New ‘Loki,’ ‘Black Widow’ clips
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary