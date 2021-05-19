Maine legislature returns to Augusta Civic Center

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature is back at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday for what could be the last time.

This as Gov. Janet Mills eases restrictions on indoor gathering limits starting next week.

People Reporter Allegra Zamore spoke to say this is likely the last week for public hearings as they near the end of this session and there is lots of work to be done.

Lawmakers say Wednesday was business as usual as they voted through dozens of bills coming out of committees.

Democratic Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau is sponsoring a bill to allocate more money for capital improvements to career and technical education centers.

Sen. Brad Farrin, R-Norridgewock, says he agrees with that but there are more immediate funding concerns, like nursing homes, amid the pandemic.

“We know that almost 60% of the COVID related deaths in the state of Maine occurred in our nursing homes and long term care facilities. And we also know that out of the 3 billion, the 1.25 in the Federal Cares Act and the 1.1 billion from the Recovery aAt and 900 million, I mean big numbers right? Less than 2% has gone towards those facilities,” Farrin said.

A bipartisan bill Rep. Morgan Rielly, D-Westbrook, hopes to pass creates the Maine Service Fellows Program.

It would put young Mainers to work helping communities across the state.

“The short term addresses the economic fallout that a lot of these rural communities feel from the pandemic but on the long term it addresses work force development, public health issues,” Rielly said.

Mills is easing restrictions on indoor gatherings starting Monday. A big topic of discussion was when legislators will get back their original home.

“Certainly means that we can probably go back to the State House with some restrictions so that’s what we’re planning on doing. I’m quite positive that this will be the last time we use the Civic Center. The next time we are in session we’ll be back at the State House,” Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash

“There’s something about being back in the building. Number one we are more efficient. Number two you’re getting more public input, its just the way the place is built, its part of the geography of the place,” said Sen. Bennett, R-Oxford.

Senate President Jackson did say they are planning to keep public hearings virtual in the future while also allowing in person testimony.

He says he wants everyone in the state to be able to contribute and have their voices heard.

