Lots of Sunshine, Highs In The 70s This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see beautiful weather this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures mainly in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the 40s for overnight lows.

High pressure will bring us more beautiful weather Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a wider range in temperatures though from south to north across the state as a south/southeast wind off the ocean will keep tings quite a bit cooler for coastal locales. Thursday’s highs will top off in the 70s to near 80° inland but only low to maybe some mid-60s (possibly some upper 50s) along the coast. A weak disturbance passing to our north could trigger a shower during the afternoon across the far north otherwise a dry day is expected. Much of the same Friday with high pressure hanging on and giving us a partly to mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 70s to near 80° inland and 60s along the coast. A cold front approaching the region later Friday could give us a few late day showers and thunderstorms across northern and western parts of the state. The cold front will move in on Saturday giving us a chance of showers to start the weekend. Another cold front looks like it will move in on Sunday giving us a chance for more showers and possibly some thunderstorms especially during the afternoon.

It looks to be mainly dry the next few days making for a nice second half of the week. Showers return to the forecast this weekend with a couple of fronts expected to move through. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-77°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, 60s along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80° inland, 60s along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.