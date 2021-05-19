Advertisement

Local player turned coach Ray Katsiaficas has passed away

Son of coaching great Charles Katsiaficas
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County basketball lost another great one this month. Ray Katsiaficas. He died from cancer at age 62 last week.

The son of Charles who Ellsworth’s gym is named for. Ray was an all-state player for the Eagles. He coached at Ellsworth, Bucksport, and MDI. Basketball was the main sport. Helped the Golden Bucks win a region title and MDI made many tournament trips. Bunky Dow told us the kids loved to play for him. His style was up and down the floor and man defense.

