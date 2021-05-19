Advertisement

Lawmakers convene for what may be last time at civic center

Legislators are now in a special session and face decisions on a new budget proposal and scores of other bills
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is convening for what may be the last time at the Augusta Civic Center.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is easing restrictions on indoor gatherings effective next week, and legislative leaders are considering moving back to the State House.

For now, however, lawmakers are gathering Wednesday at the civic center where there’s space to distance themselves during the pandemic.

There’s no shortage of work to be done.

Legislators are now in a special session and face decisions on a new budget proposal and scores of other bills.

