Jordan’s Way holds fundraiser for Central Aroostook Humane Society

(WAGM)
By WAGM
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Jordan’s Way fundraiser at the Central Aroostook Humane Society raised $13,000 Wednesday.

The shelter was contacted by Jordan’s Way, a nonprofit that was created by Kris Rotonda, to do a four hour Facebook live to fundraise for the shelter.

Rotonda says that he adopted his dog Jordan from a shelter.

Jordan has since passed away, but his owner was inspired by him to travel across all 50 states raising money for local shelters.

“So it turned into like bringing exposure to the animals, and it turned into like I’m pretty good on camera, pretty good with fundraisers. So we kind of blended the two together and ever since January we have been going to all 50 states, 400 shelters this year. We have a process that we do with all the states we go to. We send out a big thing on Facebook, we ask people to nominate shelters across their states. They had quite a few nominations so we thought it was a great fit,” said Rotonda, Jordan’s Way president.

The money raised put Jordan’s Way at $1 million raised for shelters.

Jordan’s Way also visited the Ark Animal Shelter and Bangor Humane Society this week and Thursday they will visit shelters in Waterville and Lewiston.

