Future of Winterport Volunteer Ambulance Association discussed at public hearing

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) -The future of the Winterport Volunteer Ambulance Association discussed at a second public hearing on Tuesday.

We’re told in 2020, the Winterport Volunteer Ambulance Association asked the town for money because of a shortfall in their budget.

The Winterport Ambulance Ad Hoc Committee was formed to make a report detailing the ambulance’s finances, operations, equipment, and more.

According to the report, the committee found funding challenges happened with fewer volunteers, a higher volume of calls due to an aging population, and compliance costs.

They are hoping to keep operating with greater assistance from the town to cover the added costs.

The chair of the committee says Winterport isn’t the only one dealing with this.

Kevin Kelley, Winterport Ambulance Ad Hoc Committee Chair, said, “The 911 calls are going up. Last year they did 500. But it takes about 1,500 calls for nameless service to break even here in Maine. We want 911 services here I think everybody’s majority on that. Not transport but 911. But the problem is also workforce issue reimbursement issue.”

People also talked about the possibility of applying for grant money.

The committee recommends the town continue to look at applications.

This now heads to the town council to be looked at further.

Here’s the full report.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.