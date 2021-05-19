Advertisement

Franklin County man appeals murder conviction

Jay Mercier
Jay Mercier(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Franklin County man arrested 30 years after a woman was murdered continues to appeal his conviction for the crime.

A hearing in the case took place again Wednesday in Skowhegan for Jay Mercier.

He was found guilty in 2012 of killing 20-year-old Rita Saint Peter in North Anson and sentenced to 70 years in prison.

His lawyer said his defense failed him.

Prosecutors contend they mounted a solid defense and Mercier’s DNA found in Saint Peter’s body was the sole factor in proving his guilt.

The hearing continues on Thursday.

